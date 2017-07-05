LDS Awareness Walk & Block Party Extravaganza


Race Description

A walk and block party extavaganza to support the Loeys-Dietz Syndrome foundation and their research initiative.

 

Location:

Taft High School

6530 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

Chicago, IL 60631

LDS Awareness Walk & Block Party Extravaganza Reviews 0 - 0 reviews

Be the first to review LDS Awareness Walk & Block Party Extravaganza

Contact Information

Name:
Heide Padilla
Email:
hnpadilla@cps.edu
Website:
 

LDS Awareness Walk & Block Party Extravaganza - Disclaimer

LDS Awareness Walk & Block Party Extravaganza registration logo
Race Information

  • Location: Chicago, IL
  • Race Date: 05/07/2017 10:00 (Sunday)
  • Categories: Walk Registration
  •   Manage My Registration
  • Race Results: No results have been posted for this race.

  • add race to calendar    Add to my calendar 2017-05-07 10:00:00 2017-05-07 10:00:00 America/Chicago LDS Awareness Walk & Block Party Extravaganza Chicago, IL Heide Padilla hnpadilla@cps.edu

Copyright © 2014 RACEENTRY.COM
All rights reserved.