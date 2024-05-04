2024-west-virginia-breast-health-initiative-race-for-the-ribbon-registration-page

West Virginia Breast Health Initiative Race for the Ribbon - 2024

Free Entry with

West Virginia Breast Health Initiative is on a Mission!

We hope you'll join WVBHI on May 4th at the West Virginia State Capitol in our mission to advance health equity in breast cancer care as well as, raise awareness and vital funding for life saving screenings and Survivor support.

Our "No One Fights Alone!" Race for the Ribbon is committed to eliminating barriers to care for individuals and communities experiencing breast health inequities now and in the future. In 2023, WVBHI was able to assist West Virginians going through breast cancer treatments with travel and accommodation assistance, groceries, compression garments, utility and rent assistance, copay assistance and even new tires to assure safe travels to treatments.

If you participated in the 2023 Race for the Ribbon YOU helped make that happen and are proof that "No One Fights Alone!". We hope that YOU will join us in our fight!

The limited "No One Fights Alone!" tees for individual and Team pick ups will begin April 5th.  

Online registration closes at 5pm on May 3rd.

In person, timed and untimed registration open at 7:30am the morning of the Race and closes at 8:55am.

The 5K Walk/Run starts promptly at 9am in front of the Capitol and runs down Kanawha Boulevard to South Side Bridge and returns to the Capitol. 

Thanks again for joining in our "No One Fights Alone!" Race for the Ribbon! 

May the 4th be with us!

 

 

    
I agree to the Race Entry Registration Waiver

WAIVER:

WAIVER: I, the undersigned participant (and my parent or guardian if I am younger than 18 years of age), intending to be legally bound, do hereby forever release and waive any and all rights, claims, and actions for damages that we, our heirs, executors, administrators, and assigns may have, or that may hereafter accrue against any and all persons, organizations, and other entities associated with the event, including, but not limited to Race Entry, sponsors, affiliates, volunteers, West Virginia Breast Health Initiative Race for the Ribbon, and individual West Virginia Breast Health Initiative Race for the Ribbon organizers, arising out of or in connection with my involvement before, during, or after the event.

I verify that I am physically fit and sufficiently trained to participate in this event and I assume the risks involved in this activity. I further attest that I will be mindful of traffic along the race course, and hold said sponsors and organizers blameless in any harm that may happen.

I consent to the collection and use of my Personal Information as contained in the Privacy Policy. I also give my permission for the free use of my name and/or pictures in telecasts, broadcasts, newspapers, posters, advertising, etc.

I also acknowledge understanding that the charge to my card will show up as Race Entry. I acknowledge that the online processing fees and charitable donations are non-refundable. I also acknowledge that any charitable donations will have 4.97% withheld from the donation to pay credit card and administrative costs.

Race Entry shall not be liable to me for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential or exemplary damages including, but not limited to, loss of profits, goodwill, use, data or other intangible loses. Race Entry does not guarantee the completeness or accuracy of any information contained in, or provided in conjunction with the http://www.raceentry.com website. Race Entry is not responsible for any omissions or inaccuracies, or for the results obtained from this information.

Race Entry facilitates registration for various events, some of which allow participants under the age of thirteen (13). We require a submission of birth date for all registration entries. For children under the age of thirteen (13), parental or guardian consent is required.

I agree that the statutes and laws of the State of Utah, USA, will apply to all matters relating to this Agreement and Waiver. I irrevocably consent that exclusive jurisdiction for any dispute with Race Entry relating to this Agreement and Waiver resides in the courts of Utah, and I further agree and expressly consent to the exercise of personal jurisdiction in the courts of Utah in conjunction with any such dispute including any claim involving Race Entry .


